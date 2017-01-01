Trump says to reveal new data on US election hacking

President-elect Donald Trump has cast doubt on US claims that Russia interfered in the November 8 election, and vowed to reveal new information.

The US intelligence community has determined that the Russian government interfered in the presidential election by hacking Democratic operatives and groups in order to help Trump defeat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Both Russia and Trump have rejected the accusations, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying the US should either provide evidence or stop the allegations.

"Well, I just want them to be sure, because it's a pretty serious charge, and I want them to be sure," Trump told reporters at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Saturday.

The president-elect said the allegation was similar to the mistake US intelligence had made when it claimed Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Trump also said he would disclose new information about the cyber intrusion, saying hacking cannot be proven easily.

"And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation," he said.

When asked what he knew that others did not, Trump said, "You'll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday."

On the importance of cybersecurity, Trump said he does not rely on computers because they are all unsafe.

"It's very important. If you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old fashioned way because I'll tell you what, no computer is safe. I don't care what they say, no computer is safe," he noted.

On Thursday, President Barack Obama ordered a series of new sanctions against Russia as well as the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, accusing them of being spies.

Putin, in return, decided not to expel US diplomats, saying he would rather wait to work with the Trump administration to resolve the issue.

In a tweeted message on Friday, Trump said, “Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!”