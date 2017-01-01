France contemplates breaking with an unsustainable status quo

By Wolfgang Münchau* As a purely intellectual exercise it is worth looking at the upsides of 2017, since we are all well aware of things that could wrong. The single biggest upside — and not a particularly improbable one either — would be a victory for Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential elections. For the first time, an opinion poll has put the former economy minister, who is running as an independent, ahead of François Fillon, a former prime minister, who is the official candidate of the center-right Republican party, FT reported.

By French standards they are both radical economic reformers, though they differ in their radicalism. Fillon is the more extreme. He wants to get rid of the 35-hour week, increase the pension age and slash public sector employment by more than half a million. If he wins and manages to implement his agenda, France would go through a period of extreme liberal deregulation. Politically, Fillon is in the tradition of French soverainisme: A doctrine that opposes a federal version of European integration and sees the nation state as the main political anchor in the continent’s politics. It is perhaps no accident that Fillon enjoys excellent relations with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

Macron, too, wants economic reforms beyond anything the French establishment, especially the Socialist party, would likely ever agree to. But he is the opposite of a souverainiste: He wants a fiscal and political union for the eurozone because he recognizes that the only nation state that benefits from the current political arrangements in Europe is Germany, not France. In that sense, he is the polar opposite of Marine Le Pen, leader of the rightwing National Front. Macron wants to make the eurozone work; Le Pen wants to destroy it.

It is less clear what implications a Fillon victory would have. Like other Republican politicians he has no grand designs for Europe or for the eurozone. Unlike his predecessors, his economic radicalism might end up producing economic convergence with Germany, though I would not advise anyone to take this course since Germany is unique in its economic and social structures. It has a much stronger manufacturing sector than France. But I am ready to concede that a strategy of economic convergence is, in theory at least, a viable ‘third way’.

* Wolfgang Münchau is an associate editor of the Financial Times.