UK countryside at risk

Some of Britain’s best-loved landscapes are being threatened by the government’s rush to declare the country ‘open for business’, warn rural campaigners.

Large developments and infrastructure projects are planned in some of the UK’s most treasured tourist destinations, including the Lake District, the Cotswolds, and Sussex’s High Weald as well as on large swaths of green belt land, The Guardian wrote.

Britain’s open spaces are likely to come under further pressure in the next few years. The chancellor, Philip Hammond, pledged £23 billion for the National Productivity Investment Fund in his autumn statement, with money earmarked in the next five years to create an Oxford to Cambridge expressway and new railway infrastructure in the Midlands. The government has also set a target of 200,000 new homes a year, and some expect that target to be increased in the housing white paper, due to be published this month.

Shaun Spiers, chief executive of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), said there was ‘a real concern’ about the way development is being prioritized. “Everybody recognizes that we need to update infrastructure, and the CPRE’s traditional role since it was set up in 1926 has been to question whether or not it’s necessary and if there are alternatives to industrializing landscapes,” Spiers told the Observer.

“There’s a terrible sense right now that ministers are just keen to say that Britain’s open for business at the expense of everything else. It’s all justified on narrow economic grounds, and I’m not sure anyone is standing back and saying ‘what are the alternatives?’”

One major infrastructure development under consideration is the National Grid’s £2.8 billion plan to connect the planned Moorside nuclear power station, Sellafield’s replacement, to the UK power network with a 102-mile long power line. The route goes through the Lake District national park, and while the National Grid plans to put 15 miles of cabling underground through the park, 90 pylons each 48m (160ft) tall, will be erected in a line just 10m from the park’s southern edge through the Duddon estuary. Campaigners from the group Power Without Pylons and the Friends of the Lake District will gather today for a protest walk through the area.

“It would destroy some of the most spectacular landscapes of the national park,” said the organization’s Elaine Essery. “We think there are better alternatives — and they would amount to tens of pence on people’s electricity bills.” The National Grid’s final consultation on the issue closes this Saturday.

With the pylon scheme considered a ‘nationally significant infrastructure project’, the final decision on whether it will go ahead will be taken by the Secretary of State, currently Greg Clark, at the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Of 50 schemes that have been decided since NSIP rules were introduced in 2008, only one has so far been rejected, according to Power Without Pylons.

To add to campaigners’ fears, planning laws and regulations on house-building have been significantly relaxed in recent years in an attempt to address the housing shortage in the south-east of England. CPRE research in April showed that 275,000 homes are proposed for green belt land.

Plans to build 600 homes near Pease Pottage in Sussex, on the High Weald, have been approved, and a further 60 will be built in the Cotswolds in Milton-under-Wychwood. Proposals to build 119 homes in Hungerford in the North Wessex Downs are awaiting a decision.