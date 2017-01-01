Charter on Citizenships' Rights

Part 10

XIX. Right of Access to and Participation in Cultural Life

Article 95

Citizens have the right to enjoy the benefits of cultural development; scientific advancements; participation in cultural life; and balanced support for different aspects of culture.

Article 96

Diversity in general and cultural diversity of the people of Iran shall be respected as a part of cultural heritage, within the framework of national identity.

Article 97

Citizens have the right to intercultural communication, irrespective of their ethnicity or religion.

Article 98

The Government shall protect, preserve and maintain civilizational and cultural heritage, and shall conserve historical works, buildings and monuments, no matter which cultural groups they belong to.

Article 99

Citizens have the right to enjoy the facilities required for participation in cultural life and to join other citizens, inter alia, in founding organizations and associations, as well as practicing religious and tribal rites and pursuing cultural traditions, in accordance with the law.

Article 100

Activists in artistic fields have the right to engage in free activities in a non-monopolistic environment. The Government shall take due measures to promote competitive participation of the private sector in production and supply stages of artistic works.

Article 101

Citizens shall have the right to learn, use and teach their own local language and dialect.

Article 102

Citizens are free to choose their clothing, consistent with social custom and culture, and within the framework of the law.

Article 103

All citizens, especially women, whilst having the right to participate in and attend public environments and centers, shall also have the right to form their own special social, cultural and artistic groups and organizations.

XX. Right to Education

Article 104

Citizens have the right to education. Primary education is compulsory and free. The Government will provide for free education up to the end of secondary school, and will expand free higher education to the extent needed and required in the country. The Government will provide for basic education for those lacking primary education.

Article 105

All professors and students shall have the right to take benefit of education and research privileges, including promotions. Granting facilities and academic support, such as sabbaticals and scholarships, shall be merely on the basis of academic capabilities and qualifications, irrespective of political and partisan inclinations and the like.

Article 106

Scientific, seminarian and university societies shall enjoy academic freedom and independence. Professors, seminary students and university students shall be free in expressing their opinions and they shall not be persecuted or interrogated or deprived of teaching or studying, merely for having or expressing an opinion in academic arenas. Professors and students shall have the right to establish and participate in professional, political, social, scientific and other societies.

Article 107

University must be a safe and secure space for professors and students. University authorities must endeavor stringently to ensure the security of students. Disciplinary violations of students shall be resolved with observance of due process of law; principles of fair trial; access to competent, independent and impartial authorities, the right of defense and the right to appeal, in the shortest time possible and without delay, in accordance with regulations.

Article 108

Children have the right to an education that results in the development of their personalities, talents and mental and physical potentials; and of respect for the child's parents, the rights of others, cultural identity, and religious and national values; and that prepares them for a moral and responsible life of understanding, peacefulness, tolerance and humanity, fairness, orderliness and discipline, and equality and friendliness amongst people, and respect for the environment and cultural heritage.

Article 109

Students have the right to have their personality and dignity respected. The views of children on issues pertaining to their life must be heard and considered.

Article 110

No one shall have the right to instill tribal, religious and political hatred in children’s mind, or create violence in respect of a special race or religion, by education or training or by mass media in children’s minds.

Article 111

Disabled persons must be given the opportunity and possibility to study and acquire skills appropriate to their capabilities. Disability must not lead to deprivation of the right to acquire knowledge and professional skills.

(To be continued)