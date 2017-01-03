Iranian researcher manufactures instrument for removing uterine fibroids

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

Soroush Barmooz, a researcher from Mahabad, West Azarbaijan Province, has manufactured an instrument which is applied in removing the uterine fibroids and treating the uterine glands.

Removing tumors via surgery has severe side effects, but the Iranian inventor has overcome the problem by manufacturing this instrument and using electric energy.

The instrument, which has been registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, can also be used for treating other glands. It took Barmooz four years to manufacture the instrument. The instrument can be effective in treating fibroids which lead to infertility among women.

Iran Daily interviewed Barmooz to learn more about his innovation. Excerpts follow:

IRAN DAILY: Please tell us about your education and work experience.

SOROUSH BARMOOZ: I hold Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Amirkabir Industrial University. I have invented some other devices in different fields such as surgical instrumentations, renewable energies and robotics.

Why did you manufacture this instrument? How long did it take you to develop the system?

I was searching for an interesting and applicable topic for my MS thesis in late 2010. I noticed that uterine myoma is a common disease. After feasibility studies, I noticed that there is no therapeutic method for treating fibroids and the only way is the use of surgical procedures. Myoma has a high incidence. Based on statistics, its prevalence in white and black women is 30 and 70 percent respectively.

The most common surgery is hysterectomy — the surgical removal of the uterine — which entails lots of side effects. Based on authentic figures, 200,000 hysterectomies are performed annually in the US due to fibroids. Almost one-third of the visits to the gynecologists is for treating fibroids. The expressed contents declared that the treatment needs contributions.

I studied the surgical methods which can be alternatives for hysterectomy such as myomectomy, uterine arteries embolization and myolysis techniques. The first two methods — myomectomy and embolization — may cause some difficulties which lead to infertility. In the former, Myolysis techniques, is reasonable alternative treatment which causes less traumas and even leads to better results. Patients who underwent myolysis, experienced successful pregnancy and delivery.

It took us about two years to complete the first instrument and I defended my master thesis on this. After the defense, I proceeded to design four more devices. We applied for patents from the Iran Intellectual Property Office and the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Please elaborate on this invention. How has this instrument eased uterine surgeries? What did the surgeons experience before the instrument was invented?

As I stated, unfortunately there are no therapeutic procedures for treating uterine fibroids. The only definitive method for treating them is hysteroscopy which entails the removal of the uterus. It just saves the patients from death.

Some 200,000 hysterectomies are performed in the United States annually, a majority of them are conducted for removing fibroids. It shows that even in the US, the alternative methods are not yet replaced by traditional hysterectomies. So we have to offer an easier method for women to overcome this disease.

Hysterectomy is a major surgery which causes lots of physically and mentally side effects.

Can this instrument be used in other parts of the body?

Yes, definitely! We have offered a new method named 'targeting and tracing' which means we target the tumor by a pointer mechanism and then track it and work over it by another surgical mechanism. The pointer and the surgical mechanisms are coupled to each other, using a central computer. This technique might be used in other treaties such as colonoscopy, gastroscopy, cystoscopy, bronchoscopy, etc.

In some cases that you have to use two vision ports which are independent of each other, the mentioned target might be useful. It is like attacking a target from two directions. So you can have a deep impact on it. I think it will become a popular technique in the near future.

Please explain about registering your invention. Why and how did you register it in the US?

The patenting process in Iran is a very straightforward and coherent in light of its complete Internet-based service. Inventors can apply for the patents and obtain their applications easily. You just need to submit the descriptions, claims as well as the drawings files to their database and select the referee center. The rest of the process is done automatically and you can control it via the Internet from your room.

We applied for a patent in the US for many reasons:

The patent documentation in Iran is being done in Persian. So, when a foreigner conducts an overall search, they might overlook his/her invention, because this is registered in Persian. As an example, can you conduct a search in Russian? Definitely not! Because you don't know Russian! The United States might be the country in most need of our system since 200,000 cases of hysterectomy are performed annually in the US because of the fibroids. So we can offer them our services as well as the cutting-edge myolysis technologies. The United States is a pioneer country in protecting intellectual opportunities. If an inventor registers his/her inventions, he/she will be sure about his/her rights worldwide. The myolysis technique is being studied in the US and France, so it is considered as the center of myolysis science.

Do you have any other invention idea or plan?

Yes. I have other inventions in the other fields such as medical, renewable energies, packaging services, robotics, etc. I intend to manufacture my myolysis instruments in the following one or two years. I would like to say welcome to any domestic or foreign scientist and investor to cooperate with us. Our project is considered as a major one, so it is a time-consuming and costly project which will lead to success only through a teamwork planning.

The instrument has been registered as No. 86490 by the Industrial and Intellectual Ownership Registry Office.