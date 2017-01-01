Foreign investors rushing to Iran after JCPOA: NPC

Foreign investors are flooding into Iran with the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said deputy oil minister, who also heads Iran's National Petrochemical Company (NPC).

Marzieh Shahdaei was speaking at a forum on the prospect for petro-chemistry in Iran which was held on the occasion of Petro-chemistry Day, IRNA reported.

She said that after the JCPOA, a large number of investors from France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands came to Iran to invest in the petrochemical industry and ink agreements with Iranian companies.

Apprehensions about high risks keep investors from investing with peace of mind so holdings feel uneasy about extending support to them, she added.

Shahdaei said Iran's petrochemical is now half a century old and one of Iran's advantages is its abundant oil and gas feedstock and also its remarkable geographical location.

She also termed access to free waters and existence of big internal market as among other advantages of Iran's petrochemical industry.

Development of Iran's petrochemical industry is on top of the company agenda, the official added.

She noted that there are currently 20 petrochemical factories in Mahshahr and 12 factories in Assaluyeh in the south of the country with 18 others scattered across Iran.

The official said the annual petrochemical production capacity is 61.5 million tons. The government is implementing seven petrochemical projects in Mahshahr, 17 in Assaluyeh and 26 in other areas of country, she noted.

Shahdaei said NPC is conducting five petrochemical projects with Chinese finance and 10 others with financial support from National Development Fund of Iran (NDF).

Petrochemical industry also plans to raise its nominal capacity in the future, she concluded.