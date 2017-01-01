RSS
News ID:174902
Publish Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 17:38:37 GMT
Service: Iran

Silk Road revival beneficial for national economy: ICCIMA

Silk Road revival beneficial for national economy: ICCIMA

The revival of Silk Road provides a perfect opportunity for the development of Iranian economy, said the president of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

Gholamhossein Shafei, who was recently appointed vice chairman of Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce (SRCIC), added that Iran can play a crucial role in China's New Silk Road initiative, given its access to extensive routes linking the Middle East and Eurasia, srcic.com reported.

SRCIC is an international, non-governmental organization which aims to promote the revitalization of Silk Road and enable participation in the investment and trade opportunities it offers.

Shafei said this would consequently bring numerous economic advantages to the country.

The revived Silk Road is envisioned as a rail and sea route, part of China's 'One Belt, One Road' economic development initiative aimed at advancing trade and investment.

In the initiative, SRCIC advances its members' growth and prosperity by offering trade and investment opportunities.

Currently, SRCIC has 54 member states and millions of enterprises, making up a community of shared interests, shared responsibilities and a shared future.

   
