January 01, 2017 0928 GMT

Publish Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 17:47:37 GMT
Culture minister: Cinema vital for reducing social ills

Culture minister: Cinema vital for reducing social ills

Iran's Culture Minister Reza Salehi-Amiri said that cinema plays a pivotal role in reducing social ills.

Speaking at a gathering of film industry activists, he pointed out that cinema, as an asset, can play a key role in addressing social ills and preventing harms to the society, IRNA reported.

Today's Iran witnessed great changes in social issues namely social security and environment, he noted, adding that social networks are speeding up such changes.

Turning to the importance of cinema, he said that it would be very effective in bringing about changes in the society.

He underscored that those involved in the film industry are a rich asset in resolving social problems.

Salehi-Amiri concluded that cinema could act as a link between the government and the society.

   
Page Generated in 0/1809 sec