North Korea leader hints of long-range missile test launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Sunday that the nuclear capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

"Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage," Kim said during a televised New Year's Day speech, Reuters reported.

"The political and military position of socialism should be further cemented as an invincible fortress," Kim said, according to an outline of the speech carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. "We should resolutely smash the enemies' despicable and vicious moves to dampen the pure and ardent desire of the people for the party and estrange the people from it."

North Korea tested ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate during 2016. The country has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests. The sanctions were tightened last month after Pyongyang conducted its fifth and largest nuclear test on September 9.

A successful ICBM test launch would mark a significant step forward for Pyongyang's weapons capability. ICBMs have a minimum range of about 5,500 kilometers (3,418 miles), but some are designed to travel 10,000 kilometers or further.

However, North Korea has struggled to reliably deploy its intermediate-range Musudan ballistic missile, succeeding just once in eight attempted launches last year.

The Musudan is designed to fly about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles).

Kim also said that the North would continue to develop its preemptive nuclear strike capability if the United States and South Korea continue to conduct annual joint military exercises.

There are 28,500 US troops based in South Korea, and North Korean often describes annual joint exercises as preparation for an attack.

Kim indicated there will be no change in the North's nuclear policy unless Washington makes a big, conciliatory first move, which, even with the advent of Trump, would seem unlikely.

Although it fired a variety of missile types last year, North Korea is not known to have test-launched a ballistic missile since October.