Dozens killed in Istanbul shooting spree

Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed Sunday when a gunman went on a rampage at an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul where revelers were celebrating the New Year.

As police launched a dragnet for the assailant, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the carnage sought to sow chaos and undermine peace, but Turkey would never bow to the threat.

The attack on the waterside Reina nightclub began when 2017 in Turkey was just 75 minutes old, after a year of unprecedented bloodshed that saw hundreds die in strikes blamed on Kurdish militants and Daesh terrorists, AFP wrote.

The assailant shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the club entrance and then went on a shooting spree inside where up to 700 people were feting the New Year.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the attacker had escaped and was now the target of a major manhunt, expressing hope the suspect "would be captured soon".

He added that of 20 victims identified so far, 15 were foreigners and five were Turks. Another 65 people were being treated in hospital.

"The attacker – in the most brutal and merciless way – targeted innocent people who had only come here to celebrate the New Year and have fun," Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said at the scene on the shores of the Bosphorus.

Many revelers threw themselves into the water in panic and efforts were underway to rescue them. Local media said gunman was dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.

Soylu said the gunman had arrived with a gun concealed underneath an overcoat but subsequently exited the venue wearing a different garment.

Turkey’s family minister said the victims of the attack include citizens of several Arab countries.

"There are foreigners and Turks, but the majority is foreigners. From different countries – Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya," said Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya.

Erdogan said in a statement that with such attacks, "they are working to destroy our country's morale and create chaos".

Turkey would deploy every means to fight "terror organizations" and the countries supporting them, Erdogan said, without giving details on which groups or nations he was referring to.

But Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said it was too early to talk about responsibility. "We are not yet at the point where we can say it is this organization," he told NTV.

Turkey has been hit by a wave of attacks blamed on Kurdish militants and Daesh terrorists and 2016 saw more attacks than any other year in the history of the country.

On December 10, 44 people were killed in a double bombing in Istanbul after a football match hosted by top side Besiktas, an attack claimed by the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), seen as a radical offshoot of the outlawed PKK militant group.

In June, 47 people were killed in a triple suicide bombing and gun attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport, with authorities blaming Daesh.

Turkey is still reeling from a failed July coup blamed by the government on the US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen that has been followed by a relentless purge of his alleged supporters from state institutions.