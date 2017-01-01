Air pollution at “red status” in several major cities

Air pollution levels in the Iranian capital Tehran and some other major cities once again hiked prompting officials to take emergency measures.

Air pollution in Tehran, the northwestern city of Tabriz and the western city of Ilam was at “red status” on Sunday which means the air is unhealthy for everyone — according to World Health Organization standards.

Sunday’s Air Quality Index showed an average level of 153 in Tehran, Mohammad Rastegari, the head of monitoring office of Iran's Department of Environment said.

A normal healthy level is between zero and 50.

Officials advised sensitive groups (children, the elderly, pregnant women and people suffering from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases) to remain indoors.

Schools in some cities were shut down and traffic restrictions were imposed to alleviate the adverse impacts of the pollution. Emergency services are also on full alert.

Tehran's air quality index was 139 on Saturday.

Air pollution is expected to hang over Tehran in the following days and peak next Saturday and Sunday.

The megacity of Tehran, with an estimated population of 14 million people, has been shrouded in a thick grey blanket of smog and suffering low visibility for several days.

Every year with the drop in temperature in winter, a phenomenon known as temperature inversion occurs during which cold air underpins warm air at higher altitude, leading to the entrapment of air pollutants in the city, which causes heavy smog.

The Iranian government has tried to cut pollution by supplying Euro 4 standard fuel in large cities.

Still, the exhaust fumes of five million cars make up 80 percent of Tehran's pollution, which increases in winter as emissions fail to rise above cold air in the atmosphere.

In 2012, pollution contributed to the premature deaths of 4,500 people in the capital and about 80,000 in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

In December 2015, almost 400 people were hospitalized with heart and respiratory problems caused by heavy pollution in Tehran, with nearly 1,500 others requiring treatment.