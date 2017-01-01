Fighting reported after UNSC resolution on Syria cease-fire

Fighting in parts of Syria on Sunday threatened a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey, whose efforts to kick start talks towards ending the conflict won backing from world powers.

The nationwide truce between the government and terrorists aims to smooth the way for peace talks in Kazakhstan later this month orchestrated by Moscow and Tehran and Ankara.

The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Russian and Turkish initiative aimed at ending the nearly six-year-old war that has killed more than 310,000 and displaced millions, AFP reported.

Air raids and clashes have continued to shake parts of the country since the cease-fire started at midnight Thursday, according to the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war.

Over a dozen people have been killed since the truce took effect, according to the group, which relies on a network of sources in Syria for its information.

The airstrikes and fighting "are unlikely to lead to the ceasefire collapsing, but they are violations of the deal," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

In northern Syria, airstrikes Sunday targeted the terror-held town of Atareb, the monitor said.

On Saturday night, terrorists shelled Fuaa and Kafraya, two besieged Shia-majority villages in northwestern Syria.

Outside Damascus, the observatory reported exchanges of fire between the government forces and terrorists in eastern Ghouta, where President Bashar al-Assad's forces have waged a months-long offensive to retake a terrorist bastion.

The truce excludes Daesh and former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front.

Saturday's UN resolution "welcomes and supports the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart a political process" and hails the planned talks in the Kazakh capital Astana as "an important step".

The measure also calls for the "rapid, safe and unhindered" delivery of humanitarian aid in Syria.

Russia and Turkey say the Astana talks in late January will supplement, not replace, UN-backed peace efforts, including negotiations set to resume on February 8 in Geneva.

Moscow and Ankara have been working increasingly closely on Syria, including on a deal to allow the evacuation of civilians and terrorists from the besieged northern city of Aleppo last month.

Washington has been noticeably absent from the new process to end Syria's conflict but has called the truce "positive".