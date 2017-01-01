Iran to start oil recovery from South Yaran by March

Iran will start pumping crude oil from South Yaran oilfield by March with 10,000 bpd output, said the operator of the field's development project.

Homayoun Kazemeini said that drilling operations have been completed in 18 wells at the field and installation of completion string of 15 rigs is also over, Shana reported.

The drilling operations have been undertaken by National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC), Puya Energy Kish, Naft Kar and Khatam ul-Anbia Construction Headquarters.

Yaran oilfield, divided into South and North, is estimated to contain two billion barrels of in-situ crude oil in its reserves.

Iraq is already recovering 200,000 bpd from South Yaran field which is shared by the two neighbors.

The field is being developed in Iran to produce 50,000 to 60,000 bpd of crude oil, 60 mcm of natural gas and drilling of 30 wells.

Kazemeini, however, said production target of the field has been halved based on the latest studies.

Iran began crude oil production from Yadavaran, North Azadegan and North Yaran oilfields in November.