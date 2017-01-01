IMIDRO plans to undertake 10 mining projects in 2017

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) plans to begin executive operations for 10 projects in mine and mining industries sector by September 22.

The operations are aimed at creating value added and employment. The organization will hold groundbreaking ceremonies for 10 new mining development projects. The projects include rare earth elements production unit, phosphoric acid production unit, Mahdiabad lead and zinc concentrate production unit (with production capacity of 800,000 tons for zinc concentrate and 80,000 tons of lead and silver concentrate per year), imidro.gov.ir reported.

A groundbreaking ceremony will also be held to initiate the calcium chloride and magnesium hydroxide processing plant (with annual production of 30,000 and 20,000 tons respectively) and the construction of Parsian Energy Intensive Special Industrial Zone jetty by September2017,

Other projects whose executive operations will be initiated by IMIDRO in the six months to September 22 are the second phase of Zarshouran gold processing plant (production of 2 tons of gold per year), sponge iron production from low grade iron ore of central Iran and Sangan iron ore production project.

Last month executive operations of two plants were started last month. They were Kahnuj titanium slag production plant (with annual production capacity of 70,000 tons of pigment) and Kahnuj titanium concentrate (with annual production capacity of 130,000 tons). It is predicted that these projects will require investments to the tune of $2 billion and $467 million respectively.

These projects are located in Khorasan Razavi, Yazd, Kerman, West Azerbaijan, Hormozgan, Alborz and Isfahan provinces.