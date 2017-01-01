Velayati: Aleppo liberation a major victory for Syria

Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to Iran's Leader, hailed the Syrian Army’s latest triumph over foreign-backed terrorists in the flashpoint city of Aleppo, saying the Syrian government is to hold talks with the opposition groups while the latter has accepted Syria's territorial integrity and the government's legitimacy.

Velayati said that Aleppo’s liberation is a major victory, and Syria’s friends and enemies acknowledge it, Velayati told reporters after his meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem on Sunday, IRNA reported.

He also stressed that Daesh and Al-Nusra Front, currently known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, are not allowed to take part in the talks as they have been recognized as terrorist groups.

Velayati also described the discussion with the Syrian official as positive and constructive.

“Strategic ties” with Damascus

Velayati stressed that Tehran is set to maintain its “strategic ties” with Damascus.

The official further praised deep-rooted and longstanding ties between the Iranian and Syrian nations, adding that the Islamic Republic will preserve its “strategic” relations with the Arab country.

On Friday, the Syrian Army announced a nationwide halt to fighting under a deal with the foreign-backed opposition.

The cease-fire, which does not apply to Daesh and Fateh al-Sham terrorist groups, came eight days after the Syrian military announced full control over Aleppo and called it a “crushing blow” to terrorists.

The Aleppo liberation came after the last remaining armed groups were evacuated from the city along with civilians under a cease-fire deal mediated by Ankara and Moscow.

Muallem also called Aleppo’s recapture a joint victory for Syria and Iran.

Damascus has been seeking to bring an end to fighting and pave the way for intra-Syrian talks through cooperation between Iran, Russia and Syria, he added.

Touching on the upcoming Syria peace talks expected to take place in Kazakh capital city of Astana, the top Syrian diplomat said that for the discussions to be successful, armed groups have to distance themselves from Daesh and Fateh al-Sham, Press TV reported.

Members of the two terror outfits should also retreat from areas on the outskirts of Aleppo, he pointed out.

The Syrian foreign minister further thanked Iran’s Leader as well as people and government for supporting Syria in different areas, particularly in Damascus’ fight against terror and efforts to find a political solution to the crisis plaguing the Arab country since 2011.

Muallem also expressed his satisfaction with the trilateral Tehran-Moscow-Damascus cooperation, saying it has been fruitful in anti-terror battles.

The Syrian foreign minister also held talks with Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani on the latest developments in Syria.