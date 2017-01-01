Iran concedes third defeat to Slovenia in volleyball friendly

Iran’s junior women suffered their third consecutive defeat during their eleven-day training tour in Slovenia, losing 4-0 to their Slovenian counterparts in an international volleyball friendly match.

On Saturday and the fifth day of the camp in Slovenia’s second-largest and northeastern city of Maribor, the host’s U-18 volleyball team delivered a firm and consistent display from the start of the game, and powered past Iran 25-15, 26-24, 25-19 and 25-12, Press TV reported.

The young Iranian sportswomen had earlier fallen to Slovenians 4-1 in their two previous friendlies.

The Iranian team is preparing for the 11th Asian Girls U-18 Volleyball Championship in Chongqing, China. The tournament will be held during March 5-13.

The Iranian squad consists of Zahra Zohdi, Zahra Salehi, Zahra Karimi, Zahra Feyzollahpour, Bita A’laei, Zahra Khanmohammadi, Bahar Bahraminia, Mehrnoush Salari, Sepideh Maqsoudi, Fatemeh Enayat, Ghazaleh Allahyari, Maryam Habibi, Aytak Salamat, Bahar Salimizadeh, Mona Ashofteh and Shiva Afsharian.

Iranian U-18 women are under the tutelage of Slovenian head coach Majda Leban Cicic. She is assisted by Iranian coaches Fatemeh Abdollahi, Nazanin Fatollahpour and Mahsa Arasteh.