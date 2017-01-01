Annacone: Federer can win another Grand Slam

Roger Federer can return from six months out and win another Grand Slam, said his former coach Paul Annacone.

The 35-year-old, who has won 17 majors, is due to make his comeback from a knee injury against Britain's Dan Evans in the Hopman Cup in Perth today, BBC wrote.

Annacone, who coached the Swiss from 2010 to 2013, told BBC Sport: "Last year was a very tough year for him and he still got to the semis of Wimbledon.

"There is no reason why he can't play at that level again."

Annacone believed Federer's best chance of another major title will come at SW19, where he has triumphed seven times.

The American added, "When you look at his track record, particularly on grass, if he's healthy, it's going to be very difficult not to put him in the sentence as one of the favorites.

"Again, it's about staying healthy, but I absolutely think he can contend for a major title."

Federer has not played since hurting his left knee as he lost in the Wimbledon semifinals to Milos Raonic in July.

He is competing in the Hopman Cup team event with compatriot Belinda Bencic.