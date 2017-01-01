'Mr. Jobless' Czechs in film festival

Iranian documentary 'Mr. Jobless' directed by Ali Hamraz will go on screen at the Sixth Iranian Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

'Mr. Jobless' narrates the story of a jobless filmmaker who is one of the young jobless in the world in 2014. The filmmaker decides to make a film on his own experience as an unemployed youth and the conditions he encounters, but more people gradually get involved in the story.

The movie has grabbed best documentary directing award at the Eighth Iran Int'l Documentary Film Festival, Cinéma Vérité.

'Starless Dreams' by Mehrdad Oskouei, 'A Report About Mina' by Kaveh Mazaheri and Rokhsareh Qaem-Maqami's 'Sonita' are other Iranian movies participating in the Czech Iranian film festival to be held from January 10 to 15, 2017 in Prague and Brno.

Held in 2012 for the first time, the festival's panel of jury includes notable international figures to judge Iranian films in the documentary and feature sections.

The festival's three main prizes include award for the best narrative feature film, award for the best documentary and award for the best film selected by the audience.