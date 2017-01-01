RSS
Publish Date: Sun, 01 Jan 2017 18:58:51 GMT
Spain: Nearly 1,100 migrants try to breach border fence

Spanish authorities said more than 50 Moroccan and Spanish border guards were injured repelling around 1,100 African migrants who attempted to storm a border fence and enter Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.

A regional government spokesman told The Associated Press that 50 Moroccan and five Spanish border guards were injured early on Sunday when the large group of migrants tried to enter Spain.

The spokesman said two migrants managed to reach Spanish soil. Both were injured in scaling the six-meter-high border fence and were taken to a hospital by Spanish police. He spoke anonymously in line with government policy.

Another 100 migrants climbed the fence, but Spanish agents sent them directly back to Morocco.

Last month, more than 400 migrants succeeded in breaching Ceuta's fence.

 

 

   
