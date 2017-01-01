Rouhani, Putin urge continuation of anti-terror fight

The presidents of Iran and Russia welcomed the ongoing nationwide cease-fire in Syria, stressing the importance of carrying out more measures to fight terrorist groups.

In a telephone conversation, President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said the battle against terrorism and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as Al-Nusra Front, must continue, Press TV reported.

The two presidents exchanged views about cooperation among Iran, Russia and Syria ahead of the peace talks due to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, between the parties to the Syrian conflict.

“We welcome the cease-fire which was achieved in Syria as a result of cooperation among Iran, Russia and Syria, and we also regard as necessary further consultation and coordination among countries ahead of the Kazakhstan meeting,” Rouhani said.

The Iranian president also stressed the importance of sending more humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, particularly those living in terrorist-held cities.

“It is very important that we protect and safeguard this cease-fire after the recent victories,” he added.

The Russian president said the ongoing cease-fire in Syria was the outcome of cooperation among all countries, particularly Iran and Russia, which seek to establish peace in the Arab state.

The Russian president stressed the importance of protecting the recent achievements made in Syria and making further joint efforts to fight international terrorism.

He said Moscow is ready to cooperate with groups in Syria that seek to promote peace, stressing, “We will undoubtedly not allow terrorist groups like Daesh, Al-Nusra Front and similar ones to be included in the cease-fire agreement.”

It was the fourth phone conversations between the Iranian and Russian presidents about the developments in Syria over the past month.

The cease-fire agreement excludes the most brutal of terror outfits operating in Syria, namely Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

The truce was mediated by Russia and Turkey, which respectively represented the Syrian government and the anti-Damascus armed groups.

UN backs cease-fire deal

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the nearly six year conflict in Syria and jump-start peace negotiations.

The resolution approved on Saturday afternoon also calls for the “rapid, safe and unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria, the Guardian reported.

The UNSC approved the resolution which aims to pave the way for new talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana next month, ahead of the resumption of UN-brokered talks in the Swiss city of Geneva in February.

The text of the resolution "welcomes and supports the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart a political process".

The adoption of the Syria cease-fire deal comes as Moscow has said it wants the UN’s involvement in the peace negotiations between representatives from the Syrian government and foreign-sponsored opposition in Astana.