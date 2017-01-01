Scottish gallery welcomes 2017 with 'Turner in January

The Scottish National Gallery will again welcome in the New Year with the opening of 'Turner in January: The Vaughan Bequest' — the long-standing annual tradition which sees an outstanding collection of works by Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775–1851) displayed for the duration of the month.

For over a century the gallery has followed the stipulations set out by the art collector Henry Vaughan; that 38 fantastic works encapsulating the entire career of one of the great masters of British painting were to be exhibited to the public "all at one time, free of charge, during the month of January'.

The watercolors range from Turner's early topographical wash drawings right through to his atmospheric sketches of continental Europe's expansive vistas from the 1830s and '40s. Thanks to their limited exposure to daylight, they have retained their luminous colors and pristine condition, artdaily.com wrote.

Clara Govier, head of Charities at People's Postcode Lottery, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome in the New Year along with the national galleries of Scotland with Turner in January at the Scottish National Gallery. This is the fifth year that players of People's Postcode Lottery have supported the tradition of showing Turner each January and it really is wonderful to see players' support helping to provide thousands of visitors with the opportunity to play a part in this wonderful legacy."

Born in London in 1775, Turner's talent was evident from a remarkably young age — the gifted draughtsman was exhibiting works at the Royal Academy by the age of 15. He was a prolific, innovative and peripatetic artist who went on to exploit every possibility of the watercolor medium, traveling widely to capture creating stunning land- and seascapes. At first, Turner began his travels with sketching tours in England, Wales and Scotland, then later across Europe, where he gathered material for masterful watercolors and oil paintings.

The son of a wealthy industrialist, Henry Vaughan devoted a lifetime to collecting art and developed a connoisseur's eye for quality. The distinguished collector probably first met Turner in the 1840s, at the peak of the artist's career, and continued to amass his drawings and paintings after the artist died in 1851. The Scottish National Gallery would receive Vaughan's bequest almost half a century later in 1900.

In addition to the Vaughan Turners, the highly atmospheric exhibition watercolor Mount Snowdon, 'Afterglow', painted around 1800, has been drawn from the gallery's permanent collection and will also be on display.

Mountains were a distinctive and especially dramatic strand in Turner's work and he painted them throughout his career, from early watercolors of the mountains of north Wales, to the Highlands and islands of Scotland to the Swiss Alps. He regarded them as sources of awe and wonderment, but his interest extended beyond the visual and emotional; working at a time geologists were beginning to reveal new truths about the earth, Turner was aware that mountains potentially offered news ways of understanding the world around him.

Turner in January will run throughout the month, providing a welcome injection of light and color during the darkest month of the year.