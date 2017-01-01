Iraqi forces liberate three more neighborhoods in eastern Mosul

Iraqi Special Operations Forces have regained full control of three more neighborhoods in Mosul as they are trying to flush Takfiri Daesh militants out of their last urban stronghold in the country in joint operations with pro-government fighters.

The commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation, General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, said special forces recaptured the Southern al-Karama neighborhood on Sunday following fierce skirmishes with Daesh terrorists, Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network reported.

He added that scores of the extremists were killed, and a number of their military equipment destroyed during the heavy fighting. Iraqi government forces then hoisted the national flag over several buildings in the area.

Iraqi Special Operations Forces had earlier wrested complete control of Younes al-Sabawi and Yafa neighborhoods in the eastern flank of Mosul, located some 400 kilometers north of the capital Baghdad.

Separately, Federal Police forces retook control of the strategic No. 60 Street southeast of Mosul, which connects Younes al-Sabawi neighborhood to Intisar district.

Iraq drone strike kills 20 Daesh terrorists in eastern Mosul

Meanwhile, a Nineveh provincial security official says nearly two dozen Daesh terrorists were killed when Iraqi Air Forces carried out a drone strike against a militant position in eastern Mosul..

The official, requesting not to be named, said an armed CASC Rainbow drone of the Iraqi army struck the site in Corniche neighborhood of Mosul, killing 20 Daesh militants in the attack.

He added that this is the first time that the Iraqi army is using an unmanned aerial vehicle to target Daesh gatherings in the eastern side of Mosul, noting that the precision strike was carried out in coordination with intelligence units on the ground.

On Saturday, Iraqi security personnel freed several civilians whom Daesh Takfiris had abducted in Intisar, Salam and Sumer districts of Mosul.

Iraqi military aircraft also conducted a series of airstrikes against Daesh positions in southern Mosul, killing 23 terrorists and destroying 10 vehicles rigged with explosives.

Another four Daesh terrorists were slain when Iraqi warplanes bombarded designated targets in the eastern side of Mosul.

On October 17, Iraqi army soldiers, supported by pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (commonly known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi) and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, launched a joint operation to retake Mosul from Daesh terrorists.

The Iraqi forces’ advance has, however, been slowed down due to the presence of hundreds of thousands of civilians, many of whom are prevented from leaving Mosul by Daesh.