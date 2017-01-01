Trump’s election was a 'coup d’etat' by Netanyahu: Scholar

The election of incoming US President Donald Trump was a “coup d’etat” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and criminal Zionist groups in the US, an American scholar says.

“Trump is a creature of the most extremist elements in Zionist organized crime," said Kevin Barrett, an author and political commentator in Madison, Wisconsin.

Trump has been a "front man for organized crime" his entire career; “that’s all he is ever done in his life,” Barrett told Press TV on Sunday.

“We just saw a hostile takeover of the United States; the election of Donald Trump was coup d’état by Netanyahu who now owns the United States,” he added.

Trump’s Zionist handlers designed misleading rhetoric for him in order to give false hope to American voters and help him get elected, Barrett argued.

“Some of the things he said led people to have hope, that he might be a peace candidate, especially regarding Russia [but] this was all a ruse designed by his extremist Zionist handlers around Netanyahu to allow Zionists to take over the United States,” he noted.

Trump's advisers plan to invite Netanyahu to the president-elect’s inauguration or arrange a meeting between the two before he takes office later this month, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, citing a source close to his transition team.

The report of an invitation comes amid renewed tensions between the Obama administration and Israel over a UN vote condemning the Israeli settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The UN Security Council voted 14-0 last week to pass Resolution 2334, which demanded an immediate end to Israel’s “illegal” settlement activities.

The White House decided to abstain - and not veto - the resolution, allowing it to be adopted. The move angered Netanyahu who accused President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry of being behind the “shameful” act.

In a speech on Thursday, Kerry defended the decision, saying Israel’s policies put the two-state solution “in serious jeopardy.”

Trump said on Saturday, "We have to protect Israel. Israel, to me, is very, very important. We have to protect Israel." Commenting on Kerry’s remarks, he said, “I disagree with what he has done with Israel.”

The president-elect has already vowed to change course after he takes office.