Gunman kills 12 people in southeastern Brazil, takes own life

At least a dozen people have been killed in southeastern Brazil, where a gunman broke into a house party and went on a shooting spree before taking his own life.

The murder-suicide incident occurred in the city of Campinas, some 100 kilometers from Sao Paulo, where the man, carrying "several firearms," stormed his ex-wife’s house, opened fire on the crowd, who were celebrating the New Year, killing the woman, their eight-year-old son and ten of the woman’s relatives late on Sunday, police said.

Corporal Marta Aurelia, the police spokeswoman, said at least 30 shots were fired and 17 people were injured, 12 fatally and the rest critically. The man shot himself in the head after the massacre, she added.

The wounded were taken to Unicamp and Ouro Verde hospitals for urgent treatment.

State police were called to the crime scene at midnight after one of the injured managed to drag himself out of the ill-fated house while bleeding, and walked into a neighbor’s property, asking for help.

“When we opened the gate to go into the street to see the fireworks, the celebrations, a wounded person came into our yard. He entered, asking for help,” said Christiano Machado, the neighbor.

The military police said that they had found a 9-millimeter caliber pistol, ammunition, a knife and explosives in the gunman's possession. They did not disclose the identity of the shooter but added that he was suffering from mental health problems due to his separation from his former wife.

According to authorities, violence against women is at epidemic proportions in the South American country, where about 15 women are killed every day.

Brazil is currently experiencing its worst recession in decades.