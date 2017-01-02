Charter on Citizenships' Rights

Part 11

XXI. Right to a Healthy Environment and Sustainable Development

Article 112

Protection of the environment — in which today’s generation and future generations shall have a productive social life — is a common duty. Accordingly, economic activities and otherwise, which are accompanied by environmental pollution and irreversible environmental damage are prohibited. Citizens have a right to environmental conservation, improvement and beautification and promotion of a culture of environmental protection. The Government shall take this right into consideration in its developmental, economic, social, cultural, defense and security plans, decisions, and actions, and shall combat pollution and environmental destruction.

Article 113

Every citizen has the right to enjoy a healthy and clean environment, which is free of various pollutants, including air pollution and water pollution, and environmental pollution arising from harmful waves and radiation; and, shall have the right to be aware of the extent and consequences of existing environmental pollutants. Executive bodies will take due measures for reducing environmental pollutants, particularly in big cities.

Article 114

Any action aimed at infrastructural or industrial development, such as building dams and roads or extraction, petrochemical and nuclear industries and the like, shall be executed after an environmental impact assessment. Implementation of developmental projects shall be subject to strict observance of environmental considerations.

Article 115

The Government will take action for achieving comprehensive and balanced sustainable development and elimination of international barriers by playing an effective international role through economic cooperation, exchange of information, transfer of technical know-how and cultural exchange. Citizens have the right to enjoy the benefits and advantages of new technologies in all areas, including in health, medical, pharmaceutical, food, economic and trade.

XXII. Right to Peace, Security and National Power

Article 116

Citizens have the right to take benefit from a transparent and peace-seeking foreign policy, in the framework of national interests and national security. The Government shall pursue the principles of dignity, wisdom and expediency to establish, maintain, and promote sustained relations and ties with states and international organizations. It will use diplomatic tools and rational methods to seek to spread and strengthen a discourse of peace, protection of human rights and human dignity, combating violence and extremism and defending the rights of the downtrodden.

Article 117

The Government plans and acts in respect of protecting the rights of Iranians abroad, and of improving Iran’s international image.

Article 118

Citizens have the right to enjoy security, independence, unity, territorial integrity and national power.

Article 119

It is the duty of the Government to make the required plans and allocate sufficient resources towards achieving strategic deterrence and enhancing the defense capabilities of the country, particularly by equipping and strengthening the armed forces.

Article 120

Citizens have the right to receive required defense training. The Government will, through planning and allocating required resources, strengthen national defense capability and public mobilization.

(To be continued)