Five innovations that shaped sustainability in 2016

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year. In the world of sustainability alone, we saw the landmark Paris climate change agreement come into force; learned how rising temperatures in the Arctic are negatively impacting local residents; and watched as the world’s top conservationists mourned the declining state of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, reported The Guardian.

And then, a bombshell: Donald Trump won the US presidential race and called into question everything from America’s basic environmental protection to NASA’s ongoing climate change research. Corporate America took evasive action, signing a letter telling Trump it is serious about sustainability, while others began unpacking Trump’s emphasis on 'clean coal' and what it really means for the future of energy in the US.

But it hasn’t all been doom and gloom. While the rest of the world struggled to come to terms with the aforementioned problems, innovators, scientists and tech heads worked quietly from the sidelines to come up with solutions. And some succeeded: From a trashcan that sucks up ocean garbage to a drone that delivers vaccines to endangered ferrets, here are our top picks for this year’s best sustainable tech.

It’s no secret that our oceans are turning into swirling garbage dumps. There are some 5.25 trillion pieces of floating plastic debris in the oceans right now, and it’s estimated that some eight million metric tons of plastic waste enter global waters every year.

Earlier this year, Peter Ceglinski and Andrew Turton, two surfers from Australia, came up with a device they’re calling the Seabin — a kind of submersible garbage can that captures floating trash. Picture a cylinder, with the upper opening just below the surface of the water. An electric pump draws water through the bottom of the cylinder, creating a vortex around the upper edge that pulls in water and floating trash. A bag filter, made of natural material, collects the trash and allows water to pass through.

Earlier this year, British-based tech firm QuantuMDx developed a new, low-cost diagnostic DNA analyzer the size of a smartphone which is being billed as a 'handheld lab'. The device — called Q-Poc — can accurately diagnose everything Q-Poc from cancers to infectious diseases in minutes. Although it is currently in alpha testing stage, the company hopes to get the product in the hands of doctors by early 2018.

The prospect of a speedy diagnosis at a patient’s side is exciting, particularly in countries where access to medical care is a challenge. Subject to regulatory approval by the World Health Organization (WHO), QuantuMDx hopes to initially roll out the Q-Poc unit in South Africa, before expanding to other markets.

It was a big year for edible everyday items, like cutlery. First up, an Indian cutlery company, Bakeys, invented cutlery that you can eat as a way to tackle plastic waste in oceans and landfill.

Plastic cutlery significantly contributes to this problem — estimates suggest the US alone uses 40 billion plastic utensils a year. Hence the need for edible versions. Bakeys makes vegan-friendly cutlery from rice, wheat and an ancient grain called sorghum, which was picked because it doesn’t go soggy when immersed in liquid.

One of 2016’s most heartwarming stories revolved around a cunning plan by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to bombard a ferret habitat in Montana with a vaccine administered via specially designed drones that can 'shoot' pellets in three directions at the same time.

All this in a bid to save the endangered black-footed ferret. The vaccine pellets are actually intended for the prairie dog population inside the habitat at the UL Bend National Wildlife Refuge. The ferrets are dependent upon prairie dogs for food and shelter, but a flea-borne disease called sylvatic plague has slowly been killing the prairie dogs off.

The FWS came up with a 'glorified gumball machine' to spit out the vaccine pellets. The machine which can be attached to a drone which uses GPS to drop the pellets throughout the habitat. Oh, and if you’re wondering: the FWS said lab tests show that prairie dogs find the bait in the vaccines 'delicious'.

As we’ve established, humans produce a lot of trash — apparently of the more than 300 million tons of plastic produced globally every year, one refuse truck’s worth ends up in our waters, landfills and streets every minute.

One of our favorite stories this year came from India, where a local entrepreneur has set up a production facility at a local rubbish dump, where waste pickers convert high-density polyethylene (HPDE) — mostly used for plastic bottles — into 3D printing filament to eventually be sold to 3D printing companies.

The market for 3D printing filament — the majority of which is made from virgin plastic — is growing rapidly. A recent report predicted the 3D printing materials market will grow by nearly 266 percent in the next five years.