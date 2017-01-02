People influential in materializing Citizens' Rights

Experts believe that the unveiling of Charter on Citizens' Rights by President Hassan Rouhani is a turning point in the country's development.

Apart from officials, people can play an effective and direct role in materializing the objectives of Citizens’ Rights Charter.

Living up to one of his election campaign promises, President Hassan Rouhani unveiled Iran's first ever ‘Charter on Citizens’ Rights’ on December 19, 2016.

Although citizens' rights have been stated in the Third Chapter of the Constitution, Civil Law, Registration of Documents and Properties Law, and Islamic Penalty Act, a compilation of citizens' rights in a document is a major step toward materializing this legal, social, cultural and political right.

Hossein Ahmadi-Niaz, lawyer, said citizen is the one who belongs to his/her own area and social community.

Citizen is a human being with rights and respect, he pointed out.

This charter is a compilation of prevailing laws and regulations of the country, he said, adding the Third Chapter of the Constitution has considered the rights of the people.

Ahmadi-Niaz called for notifying all governor-general’s offices, governor’s offices, ministries and respective organizations of this charter.

The president should order all relevant organizations to implement Citizens’ Laws, Ahmadi-Niaz added.

He said the charter should be published in schoolbooks. It should also be distributed among all citizens so that they are made aware of their rights, he noted.

Ahmadi-Niaz pointed out that Note One of Article 43 in Chapter Four of the Constitution talks about government spending on welfare and providing people with proper jobs and housing.

The lawyer called for the formation of an independent entity to oversee the implementation of citizen’s rights.

Also, Reza Akbari-Nouri, a professor, said Citizens' Rights is a participative issue. Public demand will rise when people are informed of their rights, he added.

He said the course themed 'Life Skills and Citizenship Behavior' is taught in universities. In addition, Citizens' Rights will be taught in schools, he added.

Akbari-Nouri continued that Citizens' Rights has three parts: People-people relations, people-government relations and government-people relations.

Also, Ali Najafi, another lawyer, said: "We are proud that that we can declare in international communities that our president has concerns about citizens’ rights."

The charter has over 20 preambles, including the right to life, health and quality of life, right to human dignity and equality, right to freedom and personal security, right to self-determination, right to good governance, freedom of thought and expression, right of access to information, right of access to cyberspace, right to privacy, and right of association, assembly and demonstration.

The charter contains 120 articles explaining each preamble.