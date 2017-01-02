Iran arrests 21 Arab fishermen in its waters

Iran’s coastguard seized 21 fishermen and their three boats from neighboring Arab nations for trespassing into its territorial waters.

Colonel Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the coastguard commander of Kish Island, said the vessels entered Iranian waters near the island in the Persian Gulf for fishing rare species including an endangered white shark, IRIB reported on Monday.

Jahanbakhsh said fishing white sharks is illegal under Iran’s law and violator could be fined up to $10,000.

The detained fishermen were handed over to the court.

The commander noted that Iran has seized 12 boats in its waters over similar charges in recent months.