RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 02, 2017 1005 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174970
Publish Date: Mon, 02 Jan 2017 17:40:37 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran arrests 21 Arab fishermen in its waters

Iran arrests 21 Arab fishermen in its waters

Iran’s coastguard seized 21 fishermen and their three boats from neighboring Arab nations for trespassing into its territorial waters.

Colonel Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the coastguard commander of Kish Island, said the vessels entered Iranian waters near the island in the Persian Gulf for fishing rare species including an endangered white shark, IRIB reported on Monday.

Jahanbakhsh said fishing white sharks is illegal under Iran’s law and violator could be fined up to $10,000.  

The detained fishermen were handed over to the court.

The commander noted that Iran has seized 12 boats in its waters over similar charges in recent months.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Arab
fishermen
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2000 sec