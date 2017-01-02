Post-sanctions era revs up automotive sector

The post-sanctions era has stimulated Iran’s car industry and boosted the production capacity of domestic manufacturers, said the head of the First Congress of Financial Management on Auto Industry.

Hamid Dianatpey also told Iran Daily that Iranian carmakers had to use only 38 percent of their nominal capacity in 2013 “while the removal of sanctions has changed the course”.

Iran and the P5+1 — the United States, France, Britain, Russia, China and Germany — finalized the text of a nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Austria, on July 14, 2015.

Under the agreement, limits are put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related economic and financial bans against Iran.

The implementation of the nuclear accord began in January 2016.

Dianatpey said major international automakers are interested in joint ventures with their Iranian counterparts. “If negotiations between domestic and international carmakers bear fruit, the country’s auto industry could be overhauled.”

Some of the major automakers halted cooperation with Iran in the wake of tough sanctions imposed on Iran in 2012. However, the implementation of the JCPOA pushed carmakers to either resume or boost bilateral cooperation.

Dianatpey noted that Iran accounts for manufacturing 1.2 percent of the world's total car production, saying the country has the potential to boost its output.

He said the disregard for research and development projects has hindered efforts to boost Iran's automotive sector.

"Domestic carmakers only spend between one and three percent on research and development projects, which is not satisfactory. If automakers attach importance to such projects, they can produce new cars and promote the country's industry," he said.

Dianatpey also said privatization can reinvigorate Iran's auto industry and help it "stand on its own feet".

Two companies account for the overwhelming majority of car sales in Iran: Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) and Saipa.

The companies which rely on government funds are blamed for being reluctant to promote the country's automotive industry.

Dianatpey said the First Congress of Financial Management on Auto Industry will be held on January 10 in the capital Tehran.

He noted that strategies to direct financial resources to the auto industry, and optimum use of such resources will be discussed in the one-day congress.

Dianatpey said bank managers and automakers will attend the congress to help boost cooperation between the banking system and the automotive sector.

He added that Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammadreza Nematzadeh, a senior lawmaker, and a top manager of Japan's Toyota will also take part in the congress.