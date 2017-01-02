Turkey's exports to Iran jump by over 40% in 11 months

Turkey's exports to Iran from January to November 2016 increased by more than 40 percent compared to the figure for the same period last year, according to recent data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Quoting the figures, Tasnim News Agency reported that the total value of Turkey's exports to the Islamic Republic in the first 11 months of 2016 reached $4.635 billion, indicating a growth of 41 percent compared to the amount for the same period in 2015.

Trade between the two countries from January to November 2016 however fell by 1.6 percent against the figure for the year earlier. Bilateral trade in the 11-month period amounted to $8.798 billion, while the figure in 2015 was $8.948bln, according to the data.

Iran ranked ninth among importers of Turkish goods and tenth among those meeting the country's import demands during the first 11 months of 2016.

In April, 2016, Iran and Turkey signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in various areas.

The cooperation documents were signed in a ceremony in Ankara on April 16 which was attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The documents covered a range of fields, including higher education, social security, plant maintenance services and standardization.

Iran and Turkey have ramped up efforts in recent months to boost bilateral trade following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a lasting nuclear deal between Iran and P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

The deal, which went into effect on January 16, 2016, terminated all nuclear-related sanctions against Iran.