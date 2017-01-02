Iran certifies 29 int'l companies to bid for oil, gas projects

Iran has pre-qualified 29 companies from more than a dozen countries to bid for oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model.

The list included Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan among other countries, Shana reported.

Iran hopes the new IPC, which offers to sweeten the terms for oil development deals, will attract foreign investors and boost production after years of sanctions.

State-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed the first oil output contract based on IPC model in October, 2016 with an Iranian firm.

Iran aims to attract $200 billion in oil and gas investment over the next five years, after the 2015 agreement with the world's major powers to modify its nuclear program led to the lifting of international sanctions.

Total of France became the first Western oil major to make a renewed commitment when it signed a deal in October to develop the next phase of Iran's giant South Pars Gas Field together with China National Petroleum Corp.

UK-listed Shell followed earlier December with a more tentative agreement for studies of the Azadegan and Yadavaran oilfields in southwest Iran as well as the Kish gas fields in Persian Gulf.

Jason Rosychuk, a Dubai-based oil and gas specialist at Pinsent Masons, the law firm, said that, after a slow start, Tehran's investment drive was gaining momentum. "The level of interest is high," he said. "All companies are taking a look."

Few countries have benefited from the oil market's 2016 recovery like Iran. Since sanctions on its economy were eased, the Persian Gulf producer has doubled exports as prices rallied and won approval from OPEC in November to pump even more while other members cut.

The key to continued growth will be attracting foreign investment to the energy industry. "Iran is definitely better off than they started the year," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. "Further expansion plans for production have reached a plateau. They need foreign investment."

While most Persian Gulf nations struggled with lower oil revenue after prices plunged to less than half of their 2014 levels, Iran, with a population about three times larger than Saudi Arabia's and an economy less dependent on crude, accelerated its growth.

Iran has boosted production this year by 870,000 barrels a day. It pumped 3.67 million barrels a day in November, generating the equivalent of $172 million daily based on the average price for Brent crude last month of $46.98 a barrel, compared with $110 million a day December, 2015, when Brent averaged $39.15. Iran has risen to become the third-largest producer in OPEC.

"We need to reach pre-sanctions production levels," said Amir Hossein Zamani-Nia, deputy oil minister for international affairs, in October at a conference in Tehran.

The country pumped 4.085 million barrels a day before restrictions were imposed, he pointed out.