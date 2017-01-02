Iran to remodel Neka oil pipeline system to receive Russian crude

Iran seeks to restructure pipeline systems in Neka oil terminal in time for final negotiations with Russia on the sales of 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

In December, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak reached agreement to finalize an oil export deal worth 100,000 barrels per day, hellenicshippingnews.com reported.

In case a final agreement is reached between Tehran and Moscow, payment for 50,000 barrels will be received in cash while the remaining 50,000 will be paid for in the form of technical and engineering services.

Meanwhile, one predicament in the implementation of the historical contract between Iran and Russia is the technical and operational feasibility of transferring oil from southern to northern Iran through changes in oil transmission network.

Director of the Pipelines Affairs at the Iranian Oil Pipelines and Telecommunications Company (IOPTC) Dariush Amir Sardari said Neka-Tehran pipeline currently has a transmission capacity of 250,000 to 300,000 barrels per day.

He noted that in case a final contract is signed with Russia, the oil transmission direction can be reversed "given the oil swap agreement among Caspian Sea littoral states". He added that oil can even be transferred from southern to northern Iran for export.

The official emphasized that the Neka-Tehran oil pipeline will be completed in a short time and reversing the transmission direction requires a number of technical modification in certain oil transference centers along the route.

Hassan Baqerian, the director of the Tehran Department of Iranian Oil Pipelines and Telecommunications Company, had earlier said at a press conference that the refinery was prepared for swapping oil with Iran's northern neighbors by building the adjoining facilities.

On the other hand, facilities and infrastructures of Neka Oil Terminal, as Iran's largest crude terminal in the Caspian Sea, have been prepared for the berthing of huge oil tankers.

Speaking on the latest status of resumption of Iran's crude oil swap in the Caspian Sea, Managing Director of Iran Oil Terminals Company (IOTCO) Pirouz Mousavi said earlier, "All Neka Oil Terminal facilities have been prepared for the resumption of crude oil swaps."

Mousavi announced that repairs, modernization and upgrading of storage tanks, pipelines, loading and unloading facilities in Neka Oil Terminal have been completed and once the dredging process is over, giant oil tankers will be able to dock at the terminal.

Stressing that the dredging operation at Neka terminal has been carried out to the depth of 7.5 meters, the official stated, "Accordingly, we are ready to host oil tankers with a capacity of 7,000 to 8,000 tons."