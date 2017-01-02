Daughter of woman in South Korea scandal arrested in Denmark

South Korean prosecutors said Monday that the daughter of the confidante of impeached President Park Geun-hye has been arrested in Denmark, and that authorities were working to get her returned home in connection with a huge corruption scandal.

Park was impeached last month by lawmakers amid public fury over prosecutors' allegations that she conspired to allow her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to extort companies and control the government, AP said.

Denmark police arrested Choi's daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, over the weekend on charges of staying there illegally.

South Korea had asked Interpol to search for Chung because she didn't return home to answer questions about the scandal.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that Chung, a former member of the national equestrian team, allegedly took advantage of her mother's relationship with Park to get unwarranted favors from Seoul's Ewha Woman’s University.

Several professors at Ewha, including a former school president, have been investigated for giving Chung preferential treatment.

One professor was arrested over the weekend for allegedly giving Chung a good grade for a class she never attended and for forcing his teaching assistants to forge exam records for her.

Choi, a secret confidante of Park, is accused of using her ties with the president to force top firms including Samsung to "donate" nearly $70 million to non-profit foundations which Choi then used as her personal ATMs.

Parliament voted on December 9 to impeach Park over the scandal and her executive powers have been handed to an acting president, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.

The impeachment case is being considered by the Constitutional Court – which has up to six months to reach a ruling – but hundreds of thousands of South Koreans have joined weekly protests calling for Park's immediate departure from office.

If the impeachment is confirmed, a presidential election will have to be held within 60 days.

Choi is awaiting trial on charges including coercion and abuse of power.