Daesh claims nightclub carnage as Turkey hunts attacker

The Daesh terror group on Monday claimed the shooting rampage inside a glamorous Istanbul nightclub on New Year's night that killed 39 people, as police hunted the attacker who remains on the run.

Anti-terror police made their first arrests over the attack, which unleashed scenes of panic among partygoers at one of Istanbul's swankiest venues and killed mostly foreign tourists, AFP wrote.

The shooting took place just 75 minutes into 2017 after a bloody year in Turkey in which hundreds of people were killed in violence blamed on both Daesh terrorists and Kurdish militants.

In a statement circulated on social media, the terror group said one of the "soldiers of the caliphate" had carried out the attack on the Reina nightclub.

This is the first time Daesh has issued a clear and undisputed claim for an attack inside Turkey, despite being blamed for several major strikes in Istanbul and other cities over the last year.

The Daesh statement said the attack was in response to Turkey's military operation against the terror group in Syria.

Arriving by taxi at the plush Reina nightclub on the shores of the Bosphorus, the gunman drew a weapon and shot dead a policeman and civilian at the entrance.

The gunman then fired off four magazines containing a total of 120 bullets around the club, as terrified guests flung themselves into the freezing waters of the Bosphorus in panic.

But after changing clothes, the gunman left the nightclub in the ensuing chaos and has managed to evade security forces.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Sunday that intense efforts were underway to find the gunman, and expressed hope that he would be captured soon.

The Dogan news agency said anti-terror police have detained eight suspects. But there was no indication of their relationship to the attacker.

The attacker may be linked to the same cell that in June carried out a triple suicide bombing and gun attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport blamed on Daesh that left 47 people dead.

Turkey also received intelligence from the United States on December 30 warning of the risk of attacks by Daesh in Istanbul and Ankara on New Year's night, Hurriyet said.

The bodies of 25 foreigners killed in the attack were to be handed back to their families following identification.

According to Turkish press reports, the latest figures show 12 Turks were killed in the attack alongside 27 foreigners. Sixty-five people were wounded.

The foreigners who died – most of them from Arab countries – had come to the club to celebrate a special night in style.