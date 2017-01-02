Dozens killed in Baghdad bomb blast

Govt. forces control over 60% of eastern Mosul

A suicide car bomb attack in a densely-populated neighborhood of Baghdad on Monday killed at least 36 people and left dozens wounded, police and hospital officials said.

Many of the victims were daily laborers waiting for jobs at an intersection in Sadr City in the northeast of the capital that has been repeatedly targeted, AFP reported.

Pictures posted on social media shortly after the explosion showed a huge plume of black smoke billowing into the sky and seriously injured people being evacuated.

According to Reuters, it was a Daesh car bomb, and the terrorists cut a key road north from the capital to Mosul, their last major stronghold in the country.

Iraqi forces are currently fighting to push Daesh from the northern city of Mosul, but are facing fierce resistance. The group has lost most of the territory it seized in a blitz across northern and western Iraq in 2014.

"The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life," Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told reporters after meeting with visiting French President Francois Hollande.

Mosul operations

--------------

A high-ranking Iraqi military commander said government forces continue to make advances in their joint operations with pro-government fighters to liberate Mosul from the grip of Daesh terrorists, and managed to establish control over more than a half of the eastern side of the strategic northern city.

Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a top commander in Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service (CTS), told AFP on Sunday that more than 60 percent of eastern Mosul has been retaken from Daesh.

The remarks came on the same day that Iraqi security forces made advances in Mosul's eastern Intisar neighborhood.

“On the fourth day, our troops were able to liberate the Intisar neighborhood as well as the Saha neighborhood. They are now clearing the Salam neighborhood. They are clashing with the enemy. Large numbers of our enemy were killed yesterday, and Thank God the defeat broke their back. Today, we will continue our advance,” Federal Police officer, Major General Ali Lami, said.

Meanwhile, the commander of Nineveh Liberation Operation, General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, said Iraqi Special Operations Forces regained full control of Southern Al-Karama, Younes al-Sabawi and Yafa neighborhoods in eastern Mosul on Sunday.

Iraqi Army soldiers, supported by pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (commonly known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi) and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, launched a joint operation on October 17 to retake Mosul from Daesh terrorists.

The Iraqi forces’ advance has, however, been slowed down due to the presence of hundreds of thousands of civilians, many of whom are prevented from leaving Mosul by Daesh.

Military positions targeted

As clashes continued in and around Mosul on Monday, Daesh also targeted military positions away from the main battlefield, killing at least 16 pro-government fighters and cutting a strategic road linking the city to Baghdad, Reuters reported.

Terrorists attacked an army barracks near Baiji, 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of the capital, killing four soldiers and wounding 12 people, including Sunni tribal fighters, army and police sources said.

They seized weapons there and launched mortars at nearby Shirqat, forcing security forces to impose a curfew and close schools and offices in the town, according to local officials and security sources.

Shirqat Mayor Ali Dodah said Daesh seized three checkpoints on the main road linking Baiji to Shirqat following the attacks. Shelling in Shirqat had killed at least two children, he told Reuters by phone.

In a separate incident, gunmen broke into a village near Udhaim, 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of Baghdad, where they killed nine Sunni tribal fighters with shots to the head, police and medical sources said.

At least three pro-government Shia militia fighters were also killed and seven wounded when terrorists attacked their position near Udhaim with mortar rounds and machineguns, police sources said.