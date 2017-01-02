India to nudge Iran to resume basmati imports

India is getting ready to send a delegation to Iran to protect its big basmati rice market.

The delegation, which will include government officials and exporters, will travel to Iran on January 27-29, Mohinder Pal Jindal, president of All India Rice Exporters Association, told ET.

He said the industry is hopeful that Iran will lift the ban on basmati rice imports from India that has been in place for the past four months.

"We have to counter other countries' efforts because our share in Iran's imports has fallen drastically," said a government official, who did not want to be identified.

Iran has been one of the largest importers of Indian basmati rice in recent years. However, in 2015-16, basmati rice exports from India to Iran almost halved to $571 million from $1.1 billion in the previous financial year.

In the first half of this fiscal, basmati rice exports from India to Iran amounted to $356 million.

Iran has seen a spurt in trading ties with a large number of countries since January last year, when it was freed of economic sanctions imposed by the West for its nuclear program.

"We need to promote exports of basmati rice in Iran especially because other countries are aggressively promoting their varieties of rice," said another official.

India is keen to quell any concerns over the quality of its basmati rice even as Iran has strict pre-shipment quality checks for all imports.