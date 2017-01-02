RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 02, 2017 1005 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174984
Publish Date: Mon, 02 Jan 2017 19:12:00 GMT
Service: Culture

Iran's 'Kech' wins trophy at Third Eye festival

Iran's 'Kech' wins trophy at Third Eye festival

Iranian short movie 'Kech', directed by Mehrdad Hassani, won the Best Short Film Award at the 15th Third Eye Asian Film Festival 2016.

Produced by Rafsanjan Young Cinema Association, 'Kech', which means 'girl', narrates the story of a nurse in the war zone who sacrifices herself to save a child.

The film aims to bring out human values at the heart of the grim war and to say that there are still people who put their lives into danger to save others.

The Indian event was held on December 15 to 22, 2016. It included two sections of feature and short films in which award-winning filmmakers seek to popularize Asian cinema in the world.

One of the most credible festivals, the international film festival, screens films from Iran, India, Nepal, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, the US, Egypt  and Morocco.

   
KeyWords
India
festival
film
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0407 sec