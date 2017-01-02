Iran's 'Kech' wins trophy at Third Eye festival

Iranian short movie 'Kech', directed by Mehrdad Hassani, won the Best Short Film Award at the 15th Third Eye Asian Film Festival 2016.

Produced by Rafsanjan Young Cinema Association, 'Kech', which means 'girl', narrates the story of a nurse in the war zone who sacrifices herself to save a child.

The film aims to bring out human values at the heart of the grim war and to say that there are still people who put their lives into danger to save others.

The Indian event was held on December 15 to 22, 2016. It included two sections of feature and short films in which award-winning filmmakers seek to popularize Asian cinema in the world.

One of the most credible festivals, the international film festival, screens films from Iran, India, Nepal, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, the US, Egypt and Morocco.