40 states invited to 'Mashhad 2017' cultural event

More than 250 foreign guests and ambassadors from 40 countries have been invited to take part in 'Mashhad 2017' cultural event on January 24, 2017.

Announcing this, Director General of Khorasan Razavi province's Culture and Islamic Guidance Department Saeed Sarabi said that 14 ministers from Islamic countries as well as 20 dignitaries including former ministers and officials in addition to mayors of major cities have been invited to the ceremony.

He said around 150 cultural figures, media managers and directors from different ministries are among the domestic participants.

The official predicted that some 120 Islamic figures will take part in the cultural event.

Mashhad was selected as Asian cultural capital of the Islamic World in 2017 by the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on Sunday.