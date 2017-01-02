JCPOA ‘saved Iran economy’, heralds a boom

Iran started to reintegrate into the global economy after the removal of sanctions following the 2015 nuclear deal that President Hassan Rouhani Sunday said saved his country’s economy from near collapse.

Not to be outdone, high-ranking officials and trade delegations from four corners of the world have been visiting Iran to boost or resume their ties with the Asian country whose rich resources and lucrative market could turn it to the biggest economy to rejoin the global trading and financial system since the breakup of the Soviet Union over two decades ago.

In a 90-minute interview with the state TV on Sunday night, Rouhani said oil exports would have fallen to about 10% of their level of 2.5 million barrels per day in 2012, before US and European sanctions took full effect.

Rouhani spoke specifically about deals with France’s Airbus and America’s Boeing for jets to rebuild Iran’s passenger fleet. He maintained that, despite issues with completion, the first planes will be delivered within the next three months.

The president said that oil exports have risen to almost two million barrels per day in the past year.

He added the government was successfully tackling employment, “the most important issue of our country”, saying that the number in work had risen from 21.3 million when he took office in 2013 to 23 million today.

Int’l liners back

Iran’s roads and urban development minister on Monday said 18 international shipping liners had started their activities in Shahid Rajaei Port.

Pointing to the three-billion-dollar hinterland investment of the country, Abbas Akhoundi added 85 percent of the figure belongs to the tenure of 11th government, IRNA reported.

Private sector made a 403-million-dollar investment in Chabahar as the southern port received 150 million dollars of investment by Indian investors, said the minister.

We can take the advantages of combined transit in our ports, he said, adding that the share of rail transit has increased to 15 percent from percent in Shahid Rajaei Port during the recent three years.

Italy, China eye rail projects

Iranian Railroad Company’s Director General for International Affairs Abbas Nazari said Tehran and Rome are in negotiations over Italy’s investment in two rail projects in the Islamic Republic worth four billion euros, according to Tasnim News Agency.

“We are discussing Qom-Arak and Tehran-Hamedan high-speed railways and fleet with Italian investors,” Nazari told reporters in Tehran on Monday.

He said China has also announced its readiness to finance the Tehran-Mashhad and Tehran-Isfahan railroad projects.

The official added that 85 percent of the investment in the projects is planned to be provided through finance.

Nazari also said political talks on construction of a 2,000-kilometer railway connecting Iran and China have concluded.

Steel export hikes

Iran exported 3.74 million tons of steel and related products during the eight months to November 20, 2016, indicating a 51 percent rise compared to corresponding figure of preceding year.

According to data released by Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) on Monday, the country exported 2.29 million tons of crude steel including 1.59 million tons of billets and 700,000 tons of slabs during the period, IRNA reported.

The figure shows a 116 percent rise compared to related figure of preceding year – 1.06 million tons.

According to ISPA statistics, Iranian steel producers also exported 1.44 million tons of products during the period, marking a three percent growth compared to corresponding figure of preceding year’s 1.40 million tons.

The export-bound products mainly include 934,000 tons of hot-rolled plates as well as 147,000 tons of beam and 192,000 tons of cold-rolled plates.

According to statistics released by World Steel Association (WSA) on December 21, 2016, Iran produced 16.4 million tons of crude steel in the first 11 months of 2016, showing a 10.9 percent rise compared to the figure for the same period of 2015, which was 14.81 million tons.

In November 2016, Iran's estimated production of crude steel was announced at 1.585 million tons showing a decrease of 3.35 percent against the figure for October 2016 amounting to 1.640 million tons.

Global steel production in November stood at 132.4 million tons, showing a 3.21 percent decline compared to the October output – 136.7 million tons.