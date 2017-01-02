Iran’s Khademolsharieh climbs up 11 spots in FIDE world rankings

Iranian International Master and Woman Grandmaster Sara-Sadat Khademolsharieh saw her standing jump nearly a dozen spots in the January edition of the global rankings of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), now sitting among the world’s top thirty chess players.

According to the latest monthly rankings released by the governing body of international chess competitions, the 19-year-old Iranian sportswoman moved up 11 positions to claim the 28th slot, with a rating of 2,452, Press TV reported.

Khademolsharieh showed great determination in the FIDE Woman’s World Chess Rapid Championships in the Qatari capital city of Doha last month, when she finished fourth in the prestigious international sports event.

She also stood 18th in the FIDE Woman’s World Chess Blitz Championships there.

The Iranian Woman Grandmaster ranked second in the FIDE Women Grand Prix 2016 in Tehran, Iran, in February as well.

Meanwhile, Dorsa Derakhshani, another Iranian chess player, achieved a rating of 2,370 to sit in the second position among Iranian women.

Mitra Hejazipour attained the rating of 2,307, becoming the third-best Iranian chess player, and Atousa Pourkashiyan stood fourth with the rating of 2,303.

In the world men’s rankings, Iran’s Parham Maqsoodloo stood as his country’s best chess player with the rating of 2,584. He is followed by Ehsan Qaem Maqami and Pouya Idani, who are ranked second and third with the ratings of 2,574 and 2,552 respectively.

Also, Pouria Darini and Shahin Lorparizanganeh finished in the fourth and fifth places among Iran’s top chess players.