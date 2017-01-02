Iran junior women lose to Americans in volleyball friendly

Iranian junior women were defeated by the champion of USA universities in a volleyball friendly match on Sunday.

The Iranian team failed to win a single set in the match, losing all three sets with scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-14 in Maribor, Slovenia, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Majda Cicic’s U-18 team had already conceded three defeats to Slovenia in its previous friendlies.

“The American players were older than our players. They have played together for a long time. Our players have recently started professional volleyball. There is a long way ahead of them,” Cicic said.

“Our players are eager to learn new things which will help them progress. They are doing their best in training sessions,” she added.

Iran’s U-18 squad started its 11-day training camp in Slovenia last week.

The team is preparing for the 11th Asian Girls U-18 Volleyball Championship which will be held in Chongqing, China during March 5-13.