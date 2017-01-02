Syria bombs positions of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists in Homs, kills senior leaders

The Syrian army has carried out an attack on al-Qaeda-linked militants in the western province of Homs, killing a number of terrorists, including senior leaders.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, said Monday that an army unit bombarded a gathering of militants from the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, in the village of Um Sharshouh, about 18 kilometers north of the city of Homs, killing a number of them and injuring several others.

The report said key leaders from the Takfiri group were killed in the army attack, including the chief of mortar brigade. SANA said two other notable terrorists were also among those killed while mortar launchers and machine gun-equipped vehicles belonging to the group were destroyed during the attack.

Militants blamed for power cuts

Separately, Syria said on Monday that the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham militants attacked electricity transmission towers near the capital, Damascus. SANA said the militants knocked out electricity towers in al-Khazrajia area in the southwestern part of Damascus countryside, causing power cuts in Quneitra region. The news agency added that militants detonated remote explosive devices that they had planted on three towers to bomb the facilities.

Jabhat Fateh al-Sham militants, along with Daesh Takfiri terrorists, are the main terror groups operating in territories to the north and east of Syria.

The two have been excluded from several truce agreements reached between the Damascus government and other militant groups, which means the Syrian military and its allies can continue their operations against them during the cessation of hostility.

The report came as a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey held for the fourth consecutive day across the country amid sporadic fighting.