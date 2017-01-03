RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 03, 2017 0312 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175008
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Jan 2017 09:16:11 GMT
Service: Iran

Cluster headaches treatable, but difficult to diagnose

Cluster headaches treatable, but difficult to diagnose

Cluster headaches are extremely painful, but treatable and preventable, one neurologist said.

"Because they are so rare, they are often misdiagnosed as migraines or allergies and aren't treated appropriately," said Dr. Juline Bryson, an assistant professor of neurology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, NC, UPI reported.

Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that occur in clusters, usually at the same time of the day and night for several weeks, according to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

They occur on one side of the head, often behind or around one eye, and may be preceded by a migraine-like aura and nausea. The pain can last for up to three hours. It often wakes people from their sleep.

Other symptoms include tears, runny nose or congestion, sweating and redness on one side of the face.

Bryson said, "In most cases, this kind of headache is very treatable once it is correctly diagnosed.

“During an episode, we can inject a drug used to treat migraines, which can provide relief within minutes. And there are several drugs available that are quite effective in preventing these headaches.”

She added, however, that people respond differently to treatment. Some do have intractable headaches that can be very difficult to treat.

Men are three times more likely to get cluster headaches than women. Bryson suggested that anyone with cluster headache symptoms seek out headache specialist.

   
KeyWords
Cluster
headaches
difficult
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2707 sec