Dentists call to end 'workplace cake culture'

Dentists have criticized workplace cake culture, saying the sharing of sweet treats in the office is contributing to health problems.

The Faculty of Dental Surgery said people should cut down on eating cake and biscuits at work as it added to obesity and poor oral health, BBC reported.

Professor Nigel Hunt said the UK needed ‘a culture change’ at work.

Tips to cut back on sugar included keeping it as a lunchtime treat and hiding snacks out of view.

Professor Hunt, dean of the faculty at the Royal College of Surgeons, said it may be a case of managers wanting to reward staff, colleagues wanting to celebrate or people bringing presents back from their holidays that sees sugary snacks going into the workplace.

But he said it was detrimental to employees' health and they should make a New Year's resolution to ‘combat cake culture’ in 2017.

"While these sweet treats might be well meaning, they are also contributing to the current obesity epidemic and poor oral health," he added.

"We need a culture change in offices and other workplaces that encourages healthy eating and helps workers avoid caving in to sweet temptations such as cakes, sweets and biscuits."

The faculty has released tips to cut down on sugar consumption in the workplace:

Consider low-sugar alternatives

Reduce portion sizes

Avoid snacking and keep sugar as a lunchtime treat

Keep a ‘sugar schedule’ to limit sugar intake

Think about where sweet treats are positioned — if they are nearby and visible, people may eat more