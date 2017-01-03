RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 03, 2017 0311 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175023
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Jan 2017 12:17:29 GMT
Service: U.S.

US House to vote on UN resolution against Israel

US House to vote on UN resolution against Israel

The US House of Representatives will vote Thursday on a draft resolution condemning the recent UN Security Council rebuke of Israel’s illegal settlement activities on the occupied Palestinian territories.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce made the announcement late Monday, saying that the Republican measure is designed to return some of Washington’s lost credibility.

The administration of President Barack Obama came under bipartisan fire in late December, when it abstained from voting on the historic Security Council resolution which stated that as an occupying power Israel is not allowed under international law to build any settlements on the Palestinian lands. 

“This administration has lost all credibility when it comes to Israel,” McCarthy and Royce said in a joint statement. “The administration's stunt at the UN hurt our ally Israel and made peace in the region even more difficult to achieve.”

“This Thursday, the House will not abstain from its responsibility and will vote on a bipartisan resolution reaffirming our longstanding policy in the region and support of Israel,” they added.

Following the Security Council’s 14-0 vote in favor of the measure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Washington and other key Israel allies for not using their veto power.

He also accused Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry of personally orchestrating the resolution.

The Israeli envoy to the US, Ron Dermer, pushed the envelope even further, saying on Monday that Tel Aviv was in possession of “ironclad” evidence that showed Obama planned the “gang-up.”

The Security Council Resolution 2334 demanded an immediate end to Israel’s “illegal” settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem al-Quds.

 

The row continued when Kerry defended Washington’s decision on the measure, saying that the settlements would "destroy hopes for peace on both sides.”

Kerry remarks prompted more attacks from Republican and Democratic lawmakers like Senators Chuck Schumer and John McCain.

President-elect Donald Trump also blasted Obama for the vote, saying, “we cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect.”

 

   
KeyWords
Israel
House
resolution
 
Resource: Presstv
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0685 sec