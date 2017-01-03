A daunting new year dawns in global markets

Financial historians looking back at 2016 will comment on what did not happen. Politically if not economically it was a wild year and yet most global markets responded with either steady indifference or easy optimism.

It is hard to interpret the UK’s vote to leave Europe or the election of Donald Trump as making the world more predictable, but domestic stock markets shrugged at the former (after some initial jitters and a sharp adjustment in the value of the pound) and greeted the latter with a merry step up. Elsewhere, Italian bonds were not too fussed by the failure of Italian former prime minister Matteo Renzi’s constitutional referendum. The Shanghai market was reasonably stable even as Chinese economic headlines were dominated by capital flight and the country’s high levels of private-sector debt. So much for the chestnut about markets abhorring uncertainty.

Another market mantra that might fit better is “buy the rumor, sell the news” or — adjusting for the current situation — “buy the vote, sell the policy”. Trump has yet to enter office and the UK, so far from enacting Brexit, has yet to set the timetable for doing so. Once these and other events happen the possibility of disappointment arises.

So 2017 looks, more than most, like a year in which investment returns will depend on policy. In the first half of 2017 it will become clear how serious Trump is about infrastructure spending, and how serious the Republican Congress is about fiscal discipline. If a corporate tax cut and the repatriation of international profits are the best Trump has to offer, the effect on the economy may be mild. Companies and the wealthy are swimming in cash as it is. What the economy needs is investment.

If Trumponomics disappoints, the post-election jump in interest rates and the dollar would probably reverse. US stocks (which tend to like falling rates) may bear this reasonably well in general and emerging markets would welcome the weaker greenback. But the rally in cyclical stocks, financials especially, would probably slam into reverse, while Japan’s stock market, which has had a delirious response to the stronger dollar, would be hit hard.

All this is to say nothing of what will happen to global markets if Trump puts into practice his protectionist campaign rhetoric.

In Britain, investors will scan the news for any suggestion that a 'soft' Brexit — one that keeps the UK in the EU customs union, at least — is possible. On the continent, the crucial policymakers will be the voters. It is quite unlikely but absolutely possible that Marine Le Pen will win the French presidential election. This would probably mean the end of the eurozone and the EU, and the economic consequences would make Brexit look like a local school board vote. In Germany, Angela Merkel, symbol of European continuity, is not assured of keeping her job. Without her, a financial conflagration — a bank bailout, say — becomes harder to manage.

In China, the crucial communist party congress is in November. Until then the party will do whatever it can to stabilize a currency under acute downward pressure, and to avoid a corporate debt crisis.

Such are the obvious political inflection points. Markets, however, have a way of setting the political agenda as well as responding to it, and volatility, when suppressed, has a way of finding an outlet. After a long bull market in US stocks, a multi-decade bond rally across the developed world, and years of central bank intervention, 2017 may be the year when the world discovers whether the violence inherent in markets has been well managed — or merely stored up for another day.