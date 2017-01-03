Healthy eating habits worth cultivating in 2017

Whether you make formal New Year’s resolutions or not, the changing of the calendar often leads to contemplating what changes we might like to see in our lives.

On the nutrition front, these are my top picks for habits worth cultivating in 2017, independent.co.uk reported.

Consider why you eat: Sure, you eat when you're hungry, but what are the other reasons you eat? Boredom? Stress? Loneliness? Anxiety? Many people use food to meet needs that food simply wasn't meant to meet.

When you find yourself reaching for food or mindlessly browsing the contents of your refrigerator, get in the habit of asking yourself, ‘Am I hungry?’ If the answer is ‘No’, ask yourself what you are expecting food to do for you in that moment.

Usually, there are better, more meaningful ways of entertaining or soothing yourself.

Reduce added sugars: According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, it’s difficult to get enough of the nutrients we need for good health without exceeding our calorie needs if we get more than 10 percent of our total daily calories from added sugar.

Added sugars are different from the natural sugars found in vegetables, fruits, grains, beans and dairy products. Added sugars, which include white sugar or other calorie-containing sweeteners, are highly refined from their original source and add calories without nutrients.

Beverages are the biggest source of added sugars, followed by desserts and snack foods, but sugar is added to many prepared foods — including salad dressings and frozen meals — another reason home cooking is better for health.

Eat more plants: If you make one change to your eating habits for 2017, a great choice would be to eat more whole plant foods. Simply put, adopting a plant-based diet is one of the best moves you can make for your health if you want to make your meals more nutrient-rich and reduce your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer and other chronic diseases.

The good news is that plant-based diets can take many forms, from vegan to vegetarian to flexitarian to omnivore. The common denominator is that they put plant foods at the center of your plate.