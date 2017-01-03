Velayati: Liberation of Aleppo was victory of resistance

Liberation of Aleppo was victory of resistance axis, Head of the Strategic Research Center of Iran's Expediency Council Ali Akbar Velayati said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Vice President Nouri al-Maliki.

Velayati expressed regret over the recent terrorist explosion in Baghdad and said enemies' last-ditch efforts will not bear fruit and the Iraqi government and people are the main winners.

The official called al-Maliki a significant and effective personality in Iraq and praised his role in liberation of Iraq and establishment of democracy there.

Iraq has a dignified position in the Arab world, Islamic World and the international scene and al-Maliki's role was historic and determining in this regard, Velayati added.

He congratulated the Aleppo victory to al-Maliki and reminded that 'liberation of Aleppo is not only the victory of our brothers in Syria, but it also is the victory of Iraq, Iran and the resistance axis.'

He said Iraqi Army and popular forces will cut the aggressors' hands from Mosul and this strategic and important city will be liberated and rejoined Iraq in the near future.

The Iraqi VP and secretary general of Iraq al-Dawa Party arrived in Tehran on Saturday to consult with Iranian senior officials.

He was prime minister of Iraq during years of 2006 to 2014.