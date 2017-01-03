Enormous volcano rumbling below Naples

An enormous volcano could be on the brink of erupting under one of Italy's largest cities, according to scientists.

A shock report from Nature Communications has revealed that the Campi Flegrei volcano in Naples is reaching levels designated by 'critical degassing pressure' meaning vast volumes of gas are building below the surface, express.co.uk wrote.

The report, released last month, suggested the movement of gases is at such speed that serious consequences including rock failure and even the explosion of the volcano may be on the cards.

"We propose that magma could be approaching the CDP at Campi Flegrei — a volcano in the metropolitan area of Naples — one of the most densely inhabited areas in the world, and where accelerating deformation and heating are currently being observed," the eight scientists said.

Since the 1950s, there have been signs that the volcano is reawakening but in 2005 there was an extreme uplift in activity which has accelerated in recent months.

The scientists added that the unpredictability of the movement means it is a difficult challenge for authorities to protect the population.

They added: "It is not clear whether this unrest will culminate in an eruption and if it does over what timescale this will occur."

Italy has suffered a number of earthquakes in recent months. Neighboring Mount Vesuvius is also an area of intense concern.

The deadly volcano last erupted in 1944 and usually has an eruption cycle of every 20 years, meaning that it has been building up for almost four times that amount.

It is the most densely populated volcanic region in the world, with three million people living in the nearby city of Naples.