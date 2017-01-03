RSS
News ID:175035
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Jan 2017 14:34:45 GMT
Service: Iran

SpaceX concludes accident investigation to start launching rockets again

SpaceX concludes accident investigation to start launching rockets again

SpaceX has identified the anomaly responsible for the explosion of its Falcon 9 rocket on September 1, 2016, and is now ready to resume its launch schedule starting January 8.

Investigators concluded the explosion was caused by a cascade of material failures and corrosive events triggered by rapid temperature and pressure changes, UPI reported.

Broken carbon fibers in one of the composite overwrapped pressure vessels, COPVs — helium containers inside a larger oxygen tank — yielded a breach that allowed supercooled oxygen fuel to accumulate before becoming ignited by friction.

The rocket exploded while being fueled in preparation for a preflight engine test. The explosion destroyed the craft and the space satellite it was preparing to carry into orbit.

The aerospace company grounded its rockets indefinitely in the wake of the accident, one of several suffered by SpaceX in 2016.

"Really surprising problem that's never been encountered before in the history of rocketry," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said.

For now, the company will augment its prelaunch fueling and engine test routine to prevent a similar accident.

"In the long term, SpaceX will implement design changes to the COPVs to prevent buckles altogether, which will allow for faster loading operations," SpaceX promised.

Though the investigation into the explosion was led by SpaceX, representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration, the US Air Force, NASA and the National Transportation Safety Board served on the investigation panel.

The launch on January 8 will take place at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. A new Falcon 9 rocket will carry a 10-pack of communication satellites into space for Iridium Communications.

SpaceX hopes to resume launching cargo supply flights for NASA and the International Space Station starting later this month.

   
